IND vs AUS 2023: Former Australian players criticizes David Warner's selection, suggests change

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aussie great criticizes David Warner

IND vs AUS 2023: The ongoing India vs Australia Test series, aka the Border-Gavaskar Trophy hasn't started well for the visitors, the mighty Aussies. Australia faced a crushing defeat at the hands of India in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma and co. are the defending champions of the title and they are currently 1-0 up in this four-match Test series. Even before the first ball was bowled, the surface was criticized heavily, but the Indian batters scored 400 runs on it and batted Australia out of the game.

The Aussie batters somehow found the surface pretty challenging to bat upon. Apart from Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey, no other Aussie batter could live up to their reputation and the expectations they had set for themselves. David Warner in particular was pretty mediocre and lackluster with the bat. Warner scored 1 in the first innings and 10 in the second innings. Ricky Ponting had called for leaving Warner out of the Test side and now former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has weighed into the matter. Johnson particularly is not impressed with David Warner's recent outings and has called for a change. Johnson has also said that Australia have been unfair with their team selection for the Nagpur Test.

Johnson further added:

I would drop David Warner and elevate Matthew Renshaw to open the innings. I'll also bring Travis Head back into the mix. If it’s about horses for courses policy based on the previous form in the subcontinent, why didn’t that apply to Warner? That's where it got murky for me.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma scripts history, becomes 'FIRST' international captain to achieve this feat

Johnson made his point pretty clear and didn't mince words while writing for his column in the West Australian. Much to Warner's dismay, he only averages 22.16 in India which is contrary to his average of 58.39 at home

Australian Squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Latest Cricket News