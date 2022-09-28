IND vs SA 1st T20I: Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed added to India's squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Umesh Yadav in action.

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Ahead of the 1st T20I between India and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram, BCCI has added Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed to the series. Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami will miss the home series against South Africa. Hooda has been ruled out due to injury, while Kumar and Pandya have reported to the NCA for conditioning-related work.

Also, Shami has not yet recovered from Covid-19 which will see the pacer miss the Proteas challenge ahead of the T20 World Cup. Earlier media reports stated that Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed have been added to the squad while Umesh Yadav stays with the team for consecutive series. However, BCCI has now confirmed after releasing a statement. BCCI also stated that Arshdeep Singh has also linked up with the Indian squad.

