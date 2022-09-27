T20 World Cup 2022: 'Cricket is loading'- MCG prepares for IND vs PAK clash

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 19 days left for the action to begin in the T20 World Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022: The T20 World Cup is nearly around the corner with 19 days left for the action to begin in Australia. The World Cup in Australia will be played across seven venues, and Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will be one of them. The MCG stadium, which can host more than 1 lakh people at one time, will be a witness to one of the biggest rivalries in Cricket- India vs Pakistan in the tournament. The two Asian Giants, the cricketing powerhouses, India and Pakistan are set to lock horns against each other for the third time this year, and this time it would be a World Cup match on October 23.

Ahead of the much-awaited World Cup and the Indo-Pak clash, the Melbourne Cricket Stadium has shared the preparation updates on its social media. Sharing images of the pitch preparation, Melbourne Cricket Ground wrote, "And just like that...Cricket is loading."

Reacting to the Post, Cricket Australia wrote, "You love to see it." Fans are also excited about seeing the preparations for the fabled T20 World Cup and replied to the post.

Fans tweets on MCG pitch preparation:

Along with the iconic MCG, six other cities will be hosts to the T20 World Cup namely- Geelong, Hobart, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide. The first match hosted by Melbourne will be a blockbuster between India vs Pakistan on October 23. The Stadium will also host the final on November 13. In total, MCG will host 7 matches.

India and Pakistan men have met each other twice this year, both in the Asia Cup 2022. India got the better of Pakistan in the first contest in the Group stage, while Pakistan edged past the men in blue in the second outing in Super 4. Also, the women's sides of both nations have played against each other once this year. The match between them took place in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 when India outclassed their arch-rivals in the group stage.

Latest Cricket News