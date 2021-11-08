Monday, November 08, 2021
     
IND vs NAM T20 WC: Kohli says It was an honour to be India's captain in T20, backs Rohit to succeed

The outgoing India T20 captain backed Rohit Sharma to succeed as his successor, saying the team is in good hands.

New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2021 20:12 IST
Virat Kohli of India takes a knee during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Namibia
Virat Kohli of India takes a knee during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Namibia at Dubai International Stadium on November 08, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. 

Playing his last match as India's captain in T20s, Virat Kohli said it was an honour to be the Men-in-Blue's captain in the shorter format of the game and added that he always gave his best.

The 33-year-old batter also backed Rohit Sharma to succeed as his successor, saying team is in good hands.

"It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. The shortest format has to give way for the longer formats. I've been grateful for the opportunity. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands," said Kohli after winning the toss against Namibia in the inconsequential match.

