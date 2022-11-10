IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022: England storm into finals, is this a 'RECAP' of 1992?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England have defeated India in the finals

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022: Heartbreak, absolute heartbroke. Owing to a dismal show from the blue brigade, an entire nation stands heartbroken today. Jos Buttler's England have qualified for the finals of the T20 World Cup and have probably inflicted the greatest defeat in the history of the T20 World Cup upon team India. What unfolded in Adelaide today was certainly not expected, and this is not the loss, but the intent that India have shown in this crucial clash. Taking nothing away from England, they have been spectacular, from the very first ball.

This is the first instance when the team winning the toss has won the match at Adelaide. Before this, on 11 occasions, the team losing the toss ended up winning the game and they now go ahead and face Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13, 2022. The English team was spot on and immaculate with their plans. The blame for this loss certainly falls upon the opening pair who have been mediocre throughout the tournament. They failed to deliver and the onus of this loss falls upon them. This is not how it was meant to be. Virat & Hardik tried their level best to post a respectable total but it was Buttler and Hales's brilliance that ousted India. There is certainly nothing more to write about India's batting efforts.

When England turned up to chase the target, it was one-way traffic. They smashed the Indians all over the park. They maximized the powerplay that India failed to do. Alex Hales in particular posed serious questions on Indian bowling. Hales scored a stellar 47 off 86 deliveries and was accompanied by Jos Buttler who scored 80 off 49 deliveries. India never looked in contention and the scoreboard speaks for itself. The match has been such that there is nothing more to analyze and dissect.

Playing XI

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England XI: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

