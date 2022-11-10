IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter in anticipation as India try to saunter past England at Adelaide

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The fans, our 12th man

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma's India and Jos Buttler's England, the avant-gardes of the white ball format are finally clashing against each other. Both Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma are leading their side in their first ICC event and have been splendid at their job so far. The match is being played at the Adelaide Oval and it certainly will be dominated by Indian fans. Adelaide will be all covered in blue and they will get behind Rohit Sharma's men and back them when things get tough

The fans, our 12th man have been the backbone of this team that will play at Adelaide today. Irrespective of where the game is being played, every game is a home game for the Indian team. In a country that is heavily divided based on caste, creed, religion, and colour, cricket is something that keeps the country united. This clash has been building for sometime now, the two giant cricketing nations who are at the helm of the shortest format. Both India and England are in serious contention and have won one T20 World Cup each. England in 2010 and India in 2007. Both these teams have the chance to win the World Cup for the second time and equal West Indies.

The match has been building up and it has kept the Indian fans waiting in anticipation. Pakistan have already reached the finals and this has raised the level of excitement even higher. Twitter has been booming with excitement.

Squads

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

