IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli's love affair with Adelaide & knockouts? Numbers inside

T20 World Cup 2022: With Pakistan waiting in the wings, it is now time for India to take on England in the second semi-finals of the all-important T20 World Cup. The match will be played in the Adelaide Oval and it is being touted as one of the most prolific white-ball matches ever to be played. Both India & England have revived their style of playing the shortest format and it is now time to test their preparations.

India in particular have been fantastic in the World Cup so far as they have lived up to their stature and all the hype around their prowess. They have stormed into the semi-finals riding on the backs of 4 victories from 5 matches so far. The men in blue have stayed in contention and a lot of credit goes to their main man Virat Kohli. The former India skipper has returned to his very best and has made sure that he delivers on the big stage. The match is being played at the Adelaide Oval, the happy hunting ground for Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart has acknowledged that he loves the Australian conditions and has earned the respect of the Aussies over a period of time.

As of now, Virat has amassed a total of 246 runs at an average of 123.00 in 5 matches played so far. With a strike rate of 138.98, Kohli has hit 21 boundaries and 7 sixes. As far as the knockouts of the T20 World Cup go, the Indian superstar averages over 238.00 and has scored at a strike rate of 159.73. Virat Kohli has hit three 50s with the help of 21 boundaries and 7 sixes. T20 World Cup knockouts and the Adelaide Oval certainly looks like a perfect combo for Virat and he is expected to fire his ammunition to the best of his capabilities.

