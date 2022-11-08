T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma's India might win against England if they lose 'TOSS' | Statistical Analysis

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The 'TOSS' factor

T20 World Cup 2022: The final phase of the T20 World Cup is about to start. After three weeks of high-octane clashes between the best international teams, it is now time for the final four teams to clash and solidify their claim for the World Cup. With the tournament nearing its business end, Pakistan will play against New Zealand on November 9, 2022, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and India will clash with England on November 10, 2022, at the Adelaide Oval.

The 'men in blue' have been nothing short of fantastic in the ongoing T20 World Cup and they certainly have answered all their critics who had serious questions about their chances going ahead into the multi-nation cricketing event. Team India have won 4 out of their 5 league games and that too without the presence of their star players Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja who were ruled out owing to injury issues.

They will now play in the semi-finals, that too against Jos Buttler's England at the Adelaide Oval. The interesting thing about the Adelaide Oval is that the toss plays a major role. As far as the statistical analysis goes, teams, losing the toss end up winning the match. A total of 11 T20I matches have been played at the Oval and in all the 11 matches, the teams that have lost the toss have had the last laugh.

Before the match, India captain Rohit Sharma sustained an injury scare in the training nets and if reports are to be believed, he is doing well and will recover to take the field against England. The skipper of the Indian team is yet to fire in the ongoing World Cup, but he still is the leader of the pack and his presence on the field brings enough confidence to the team. India will also want their main man Virat Kohli to fire on the important day and the Adelaide Oval is a happy hunting place for him. India are just two steps away from scripting history and they certainly will want to outplay England and qualify for the finals that is to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13, 2022

