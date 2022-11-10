IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: 35 years apart, this has been in making since 1987

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India takes on England today at the Adelaide Oval

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Bob Willis, Mike Gatting, Kapil Dev, Jos Buttler, and Rohit Sharma, the captains that have stepped up and have added to the legendary rivalry between both these proud cricketing nations. The match has been in the making for over three decades now and today when the Britishers take the ground against India, the world will be a witness to one of the greatest white ball matches that will send chills down the spine and will see tempers flaring on and off the field. Adelaide Oval has braced itself where the warcries of 'India' will come alive.

As far as both these countries are considered, this match was bound to happen at some point or other. Yes, India vs Pakistan is always the mother of all clashes, but as of now, India and England will fight it out for world dominance, dominance in the white ball format. In the history of all the World Cups played, be it the 20 overs or 50 overs, this is the third time that India will face England. Back in 1983, when India won their very first World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev, they defeated Bob Willis's England and went on to win the World Cup. England were quick to settle scores with India too. In the 1987 edition of the World Cup, England ousted India from the knockouts. Interestingly, in 1983, India eliminated the home team England and in 1987 England eliminated the home team India. The score hangs in balance with both nations having one victory each and today when Rohit and Jos Buttler walk out, they will have the chance to better the score.

ALSO READ | Can Rohit Sharma & co. overcome English challenge to set dream date with Pakistan?

A lot is riding on this match as of now. Babar Azam's Pakistan have already qualified for the finals and have their eyes set on today's match. The world has been rooting for India to take on Pakistan in the World Cup finals, but just before that, India will have to brush England aside. As of now, they are heavily relying on Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav and England have a lot to address. They might take the field without Mark Wood and Dawid Malan and this certainly will give India an edge. The Adelaide Oval will certainly be covered in a sea of blue and they will get behind Rohit Sharma and his men. When the Indian National Anthem hits today at the fabled Oval, it will be go-time for team India.

ALSO READ | Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan guide Pakistan to World Cup finals

Squad:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

Latest Cricket News