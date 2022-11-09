T20 World Cup 2022: Can Rohit Sharma & co. overcome English challenge to set dream date with Pakistan?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV England vs India preview

T20 World Cup 2022: In a sudden turn of event, Babar Azam's Pakistan have qualified for the finals. The boys in green were all clueless when they lost to Zimbabwe pretty early on in the tournament, but the Netherlands registered a memorable victory against South Africa in their final league game and this gave Pakistan a much-required lifeline. They now find themselves in the finals of the World Cup and they have their keen eyes set on the India vs England clash that will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

The English team in particular has been through a series of changes this year as Jos Buttler has been appointed their captain. This year hasn't been that good for the English team as far as the T20Is are concerned. They first lost to India in a home series by a margin of 2-1 and then ended up losing to Pakistan by a margin of 4-3. As of now, they have made it to the semi-finals and are all set to lock horns with the Indian cricket team. The men in blue have been pretty mighty so far and have emerged victorious in 4 out of their 5 league games. England have faced two crucial injury scares in the form of Dawid Malan and Mark wood and this certainly might hurt them. Buttler & Hales showed few glimpses of brilliance in their last league games against New Zealand and they will like to continue their stellar run in the knockouts also.

India have qualified for yet another knockout and they certainly will love every bit of the competition. The Adelaide Oval for many years has been a happy hunting ground for Virat Kohli. His love affair with the ground continues and he certainly is willing to deliver on the biggest stage of them all. England will be wary of the Kohli factor and they will have plans in place for him. Suryakumar Yadav too has been in ominous touch and he will be giving nightmares to the English bowlers. Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami have been delivering for India but it is Bhuvneshwar Kumar who might cause problems for Jos Buttler.

The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval which certainly will be painted with a sea of blue.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

