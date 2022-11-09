PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan guide Pakistan to World Cup finals

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan qualify for World Cup finals

PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Just like that, Pakistan have qualified for the all-important T20 World Cup finals. What unfolded in Sydney was completely unexpected. In a pretty dominant fashion, Babar Azam's men have ousted the Kiwis from contention and they will now wait for India vs England clash to determine who they are up against on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Interestingly, Pakistan had defeated New Zealand in the knockouts of the 2007 T20 World Cup and they went on to face India in the finals. Similarly, Pakistan now find themselves as one of the main contenders for the World Cup. Kane Williamson had won the toss and decided to bat first. This decision certainly did not go down well as the Kiwi batsmen were rattled by the Pakistan pace battery. Finn Allen was picked up by Shaheen Afridi and his partner Devon Conway was run out by a spectacular fielding effort executed by Shadab Khan. Glenn Phillips too couldn't contribute to New Zealand's cause as he was picked by Nawaz while batting on 6 off 8 deliveries. It was skipper Williamson and Glenn Phillips that kept New Zealand in the game. Williamson scored 46 off 42 deliveries whereas Mitchell scored a gritty 53 off 35 deliveries.

Come to the second innings, it was just one-way traffic. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had been pretty dismal with the bat so far, but they changed things pretty much very quickly once they came out to bat. The duo took the attack to New Zealand and left them clueless for answers. Babar found his ominous touch back as he scored 53 off 42 deliveries, Azam fell prey to Boult but it was way too late for them. Rizwan continued at the other end and scored another gritty fifty. Rizwan departed on 57 off 43 deliveries.

Pakistan have now qualified for the all-important finals and will take a trip to Melbourne to repeat their heroics of 2009.

Playing XIs

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

