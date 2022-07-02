IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 2: Stuart Broad gets to yet another career milestone | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Stuart Broad reaches yet another career milestone

Edgbaston| English pace bowling talisman Stuart Broad has achieved yet another milestone in his glorious cricketing career. With Broad and Anderson both operating at different ends with the Dukes in their hands, it is always expected that they will scalp quick wickets and put their team into commanding position. Stuart Broad, who has been a faithful servant of English cricket has been doing this for many years now and he has never looked back since the day Yuvraj Singh smacked him for six consecutive sixes in the inaugural edition of the T20I World Cup played in South Africa.

English skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to field first in the fifth and final Test match that is being played at Edgbaston. With the help from overcast conditions, England reduced India to 93-5 and then Pant and Jadeja walked in who rescued India with a 222 runs stand and took India's score past 300 runs. When play resumed on day 2, it was Jadeja, who scored a fabulous ton and helped India cruise past 350. With Mohammad Shami at the other end, Stuart Broad was invited to the attack. The English veteran made no mistake as he claimed Mohammad Shami's wicket. His 550th scalp in Test cricket.

The English legend is the son of current ICC match referee Chris Broad and had started his cricketing exploits as an opening batsman. Broad who was once appointed as the T20I captain did not relish the role much and opted to focus on his game more. The tall medium pacer who once impressed his way into the England team has claimed a total of 548 Test wickets along with 178 ODI wickets and 65 T20I wickets. The Leicestershire bowler turns 36 today and looks forward to serving English Cricket for many more years.

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah