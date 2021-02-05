Friday, February 05, 2021
     
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1: Watch Jasprit Bumrah takes maiden Test wicket in India

Lawrence was trapped lbw by the 27-year-old pacer after the right-handed batsman failed to read an inswinger.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 05, 2021 11:43 IST
Jasprit Bumrah
Image Source : TWITTER/@KIRKETVIDEOSS

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after picking a wicket in Chennai on Friday.

Team India's domestic season is off to an auspicious start with the team putting England under pressure with two wickets in the morning session of first Test in Chennai on Friday. One of the prize scalped on the day also turned out to Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's maiden Test wicket at home when he removed England's no. 3 Dan Lawrence for nought in the 26th over of the day.

Lawrence was trapped lbw by the 27-year-old pacer after the right-handed batsman failed to read an inswinger which pitched in from just short of the good length.

At the time of writing this report, England went for lunch with no additional run after the wicket as Bumrah's over turned out to be the last over before lunch.

To readers' knowledge, this was Bumrah's 80th Test wicket overall with previous 79 wickets coming in 17 Test matches in foreign conditions.

More to follow...

 

 

