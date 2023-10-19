Thursday, October 19, 2023
     
  5. IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Mushfiqur Rahim scales historic milestone against India at MCA Stadium in Pune

Shakib Al Hasan's left quad injury has created a lot of headaches for Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup. He missed out on the playing XI in the game against India due to the same injury and might remain unavailable for selection in the upcoming contests as well.

Kumar Rupesh October 19, 2023
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mushfiqur Rahim batting at MCA Stadium in Pune.

Bangladesh's star wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim scaled a historic World Cup milestone while playing at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19. Mushfiqur became only the second batter in the history of Bangladesh cricket to score more than 1000 runs in the 50-over marquee tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan, who is arguably the greatest cricketer and allrounder that Bangladesh has produced was the first player to record the feat and he still is the leading run-getter in the ODI World Cup history for Bangladesh. Shakib has scored 1201 runs in the World Cup (ODI) in 32 games and averages 42.89 with the willow.

The captain of the Bangladesh men's cricket team, Shakib has two hundreds and 10 half-centuries to his credit in ODI World Cups and doesn't seem to be slowing down at the moment.

On the other hand, Mushfiqur has now amassed 1028 runs in World Cup history in 33 games. The wicketkeeper batter has scored his runs in the tournament at a decent average of 41.12 and has racked up a ton and eight fifties in the showpiece event.

His only century in the tournament came against the Australians in the 2019 edition of the tournament when he scored an unbeaten 102 off 97 balls, including nine fours and a solitary maximum in a run chase at a strike rate of 105.15. However, his knock came in a losing cause as the Bangla Tigers fell 48-run short of Australia's mammoth total of 381 in Nottingham.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh haven't had the best of starts in the ongoing tournament. They began their campaign with a thumping six-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala but lost back-to-back matches to England and New Zealand in Dharamsala and at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

