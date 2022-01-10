Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The India U-19 team celebrates after winning the World Cup in 2018.

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 India Schedule: Dates, venues, timings and India squad; All you need to know

Delhi batsman Yash Dhull will lead the India Under-19 side while Andhra's SK Rasheed has been named his deputy. ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5, 2022, across four host countries.

The four-time champions have named a 17-member squad with five players as stand-by. India have picked two wicket-keepers in the squad in Haryana's Dinesh Bana and Uttar Pradesh's Aaradhya Yadav.

India squad: Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan. Stand-by players - Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay and PM Singh Rathore.

The 14th edition of the tournament will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches.

India is the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runner-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand.

The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition. India U19 are placed in Group B.

India will square off against South Africa on January 15 and then the side will lock horns against Ireland and Uganda on January 19 and 22.

India Schedule for ICC Under-19 World Cup

Jan 15, Sat

India U19 vs South Africa U19, 4th Match, Group B

Providence Stadium, Guyana 7:30 PM

Jan 19, Wed

India U19 vs Ireland U19, 15th Match, Group B

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 7:30 PM

Jan 22, Sat

India U19 vs Uganda U19, 23rd Match, Group B

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 7:30 PM