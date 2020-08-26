'How about donning the Purple and Gold?': KKR offers hilarious transfer proposal to Lionel Messi

Image Source : TWITTER/@KKRIDERS Lionel Messi

Indian Premier League franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, hilariously offered Lionel Messi a proposal to join the club after his big Barcelona announcement. Messi on Tuesday told his club and his teammates about the intention to leave the Spanish Giants, despite having a contract until 2021.

"Mr. #Messi, How about donning the Purple and Gold? " tweeted KKR along with a picture of Messi donning the KKR jersey.

The big announcement came 11 days after Barcelona's humiliating 2-8 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals in Lisbon, on of the club's worst defeats in Messi's career. The defeat capped a difficult season for Barcelona who did not win a single silverware for the first time since 2007-08.

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB KKR Twitter post

Messi has now been reportedly linked to Manchester City with ESPN reporting that he had a word with Pep Guardiola over the phone a week before his announcement and the Munich defeat. However, other clubs are also in the race to sign the Argentine talisman.

Earlier on Monday, ESPN had reported that Manchester City have already started making space for Messi in their squad with without breaching Financial Fair Play rules. And following the telephonic conversation between Messi and Guardiola last week, the English Premier League club has grown even more optimistic of roping in the Argentine. The two have previously worked together for Barcelona between 2008 and 2012.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage