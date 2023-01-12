IND vs SL, 2nd ODI | Here's how Ishan Kishan can feature in India's playing 11 without dropping Shubman Gill

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ishan Kishan | File Photo

Ishan Kishan scored a double 100 vs Bangladesh, but keeping fairness in mind, he was dropped and Shubman Gill was preferred as the first-choice opener. India, right now, have plenty of players who can anchor the innings. But the team's foremost requirement is a batter who can go from ball one. Kishan plays in that style and can be X-Factor for the team at the top of the order.

How Can Kishan Feature in the Eleven?

If Kishan indeed opens with Rohit Sharma at the top, Shubman Gill can drop down to number 3, and Virat can play at number 4. Shubman Gill has the game to build the innings and also accelerate at the end. Kohli, on the other hand, have everything it takes to bat at number 4. This will also make India's batting deep.

But Rahul's record at number 5, as you will find listed below is fantastic. So, the team will have to take a tough call if they want to beef up their top 4 or stay with Rahul at number 5, hoping for a power-packed finish. Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya can take the number 5 and 6 spot, with Jadeja or Axar coming in at 7. KL Rahul, in this scenario, will have to sit out.

Kishan's ODI Numbers

Innings: 9

Runs: 477

Average: 53

Best: 210

Strike Rate: 111

KL Rahul at Number 5

Innings: 14

Runs: 587

Average: 48.91

Best: 112

Strike Rate: 109

Virat Kohli at Number 4

Innings: 39

Runs: 1767

Average: 55.21

Best: 139*

Strike Rate: 90.66

Team India will have a maximum of 20 ODIs before the World Cup to take into account all the permutations and combinations. Whatever the team management decides, they would want to be sure of their plans heading into the Asia Cup.

