  5. Hangzhou Asian Games: Nepal batter Kushal Malla shatters long-standing records of Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma

Hangzhou Asian Games: Nepal batter Kushal Malla shatters long-standing records of Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma

Nepal's Kushal Malla broke the T20I records of India's veteran allrounder Yuvraj Singh and the incumbent India captain Rohit Sharma.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: September 27, 2023 9:46 IST
Kushal Malla batting in the Asia Cup
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kushal Malla batting in the Asia Cup

Nepal's Kushal Malla shattered multiple all-time batting records in T20Is as he scored a sensational century in the first match of Group A in the ongoing Asian Games men's cricket competition against Mongolia on Wednesday, September 27.

Malla's ton saw him take down two longstanding records - the fastest fifty and hundred in T20I cricket. He reached his half-century in just nine balls and broke Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball 50 record. In addition to that, Malla only took 34 balls to reach the three-figure mark against Mongolia and became the fastest centurion in the T20I format shattering Rohit Sharma's record of 35-ball 100 in T20Is.

 

More to follow........

