Hangzhou Asian Games: Nepal batter Kushal Malla shatters long-standing records of Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma

Nepal's Kushal Malla shattered multiple all-time batting records in T20Is as he scored a sensational century in the first match of Group A in the ongoing Asian Games men's cricket competition against Mongolia on Wednesday, September 27.

Malla's ton saw him take down two longstanding records - the fastest fifty and hundred in T20I cricket. He reached his half-century in just nine balls and broke Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball 50 record. In addition to that, Malla only took 34 balls to reach the three-figure mark against Mongolia and became the fastest centurion in the T20I format shattering Rohit Sharma's record of 35-ball 100 in T20Is.

