Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Smriti & Harmanpreet shine as India clinch first ODI in Hove by 7 wickets

Highlights India restricted England to 227/7 in 50 overs

Smriti Mandhana continued her impressive form with 91, but missed out on 100

India have now taken a 1-0 lead in the ODI series

The Indian Women's team secured a famous win in the first ODI on Sunday after Smriti Mandhana and Co dominated in a one-sided contest. The seven-wicket win saw India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series as they exacted revenge on England after losing the T20I series 1-2.

Image Source : GETTYENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Yastika Bhatia

Indian Bowlers dominate England

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bowl first after India won the toss. The Indian bowlers were in the superb vein of form as they dominated from the early proceedings. Jhulan Goswami, playing in her farewell series was spot on with the ball as she gave away 20 runs in 10 overs and scalped a wicket.

Davidson Richards was the highest scorer for the English side as she made 50 off 61 deliveries. Indian bowlers were also in full swing as everyone was on the wicket-takers list apart from one of the seven bowlers used. England only managed to put 227/7 in their 50 overs.

India make poor start

In response, India made a poor start to their innings as they lost Shafali Verma in the second over. However, it was Yastika Bhatia and Smriti Mandhana that laid the foundation as they put together a stand of 98 runs for the second wicket. Yastika scored a 50 off 47 delievires.

Smriti misses out on 100

After Yastika's dismissal, Smriti took over the initiative and put India in a commanding position. She and Harmanpreet Kaur put together a stand of 99 runs for the third wicket before, Kate Cross sent the Indian opener home on 91. She was unlucky to have missed out on a hundred after impressing in the T20Is as well.

After Smriti's dismissal, it did not take long for India to win the contest as Harmanpreet and Harleen Deol saw India off to a famous win in the contest. Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 74 while Harleen reamined not out on 6 as India won by seven wickets and 34 balls to spare.

Latest Cricket News