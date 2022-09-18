Team India New Kit: Team India launch new kit, dedicate it to fans with hashtag 'HAR FAN KI JERSEY'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Big Breaking: Team India launch new kit, dedicate it to fans with hashtag 'HAR FAN KI JERSEY'

Team India have launched a brand new kit for the upcoming T20 World Cup as they unveiled the colours ahead of their series against Australia. The wait finally came to an end on Sunday evening as the sponsors launched the new kit dedicating it to the fans. The poster of the new kit consisted of the likes of Rohit Sharma, Harmapreet Kaur, Shafali Varma, Hardik Pandya, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Har Fan ki Jersey

The kit sees Harmanpreet standing aside Rohit, while Surykumar Yadav who has been India's highest run-getter in the T20I format in 2022 also featured in the launch poster. Hardik Pandya was the other name that featured on the poster as he too had a stellar 2022. Hardik returned to form while he also captained the Indian side.

India also famously launched a new kit before they flew to New Zealand in 2009, with Yuvraj Singh being the poster boy.

The Indian team and its fans have previously experienced new kits during the 2007 ODI World Cup, while an Indian flag-inspired kit was also launched during the 2014 T20 World Cup.

The Indian team has a rich tradition of Blue kits, the 2003 kit was also one of the famous kits donned by the generation. The 2007 kit had sorrowful memories as India were eliminated in the group stages of the World Cup.

The Indian team will play Australia and South Africa on home turf before they board the flight Down Under to Australia.

