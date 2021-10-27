ENG vs BAN T20 WC: Need to reassess few things in batting, says Mahmudullah

Follow us on Image Source : (PHOTO BY FRANCOIS NEL/GETTY IMAGES) Mahmudullah of Bangladesh plays a shot as Jos Buttler of England looks on during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between England and Bangladesh at Sheikh Zayed stadium on October 27, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

After a crushing 8-wicket defeat against England, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah on Wednesday said that his team is very disappointed with the way they batted and the side needs to reassess a few things in batting in the upcoming matches of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

A stellar performance by bowlers - Tymal Mills (3/27), Liam Livingstone (2/15) and Moeen Ali (2/18) and a quickfire fifty by Jason Roy (61 off 38) powered England to an emphatic 8-wicket win over Bangladesh in a Super 12 match on Wednesday.

"We were very disappointed with the way we batted. We have more skillful hitters than power-hitters. I think we need to reassess a few things in batting," said Mahmudullah at the post-match presentation.

The Bangladesh skipper also felt that if his team gets a good start then they can capitalize on it.

"We didn't start well and we didn't get any partnerships. If we get a good start, we can capitalize. It gets difficult on a wicket like this if we don't get a good start," he said.

Bangladesh, who came through the first round of the tournament to reach the Super 12, are yet to open their account in the second round of the tournament and their NRR also has taken a beating.

They will now face defending champions West Indies in their next match on Friday.