Don't rush him: West Indies legend's warning to Team India on Jasprit Bumrah's workload

Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah will be playing an ODI for the first time in more than a year

Jasprit Bumrah, Team India's lead pacer will be key to his side's chances in the upcoming couple of months with Asia Cup and World Cup scheduled to be held. Bumrah returned from an 11-month-long layoff in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Ireland and his workload management will be really key given his injury got aggravated the last time he returned from a layoff.

Bumrah himself admitted that he bowled 10, 12 and 15 overs at a stretch and was always preparing for the bigger challenge. But Team India is set to play 18 games in around 75 days, if not more (excluding the warm-up games). And if they need Bumrah to be firing in all those games, apart from giving him game time, strategic handling is required as well.

Stressing the same point, West Indies legend Curtly Ambrose said that Bumrah should be really wary of getting hurt or injured again and that the team management should be careful with him.

Speaking on RevSportz, Ambrose said, "Bumrah is an asset to the Indian bowling line-up and my advice to him would be to take it a little bit slowly, don’t rush back into it or try to go flat out. When you are really comfortable, then you can go flat out. It’s not a wise thing to go flat out from ball one. You don’t want to be hurt again.

“Jasprit Bumrah is a wonderful bowler. He is very different from any of the fast bowlers I have seen, very unorthodox, but highly effective. When you are coming back from an injury after a long layoff, it’s always concerning for the bowler. You don’t want to get injured again and in the back of your mind, you don’t want to go flat out too soon," he further added.

Bumrah will have company of the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur in sharing the workload and will be hoping that he comes through in the upcoming gruelling two and a half months.

