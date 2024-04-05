David Miller injury update: Will Gujarat Titans batter miss more matches in IPL 2024? Kane Williamson responds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI David Miller didn't play the match against Punjab Kings due to injury.

Gujarat Titans tasted their second defeat on Thursday (April 4) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 losing to Punjab Kings who chased down 200 runs. This was the first defeat for the Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this season after winning two games on the trot. The hosts also missed their key player veteran David Miller in this match and Kane Williamson replaced him in the playing XI.

Skipper Shubman Gill informed at the toss that Miller is missing the encounter due to a niggle but didn't reveal how serious his injury is. But it seems that the South African batter missing a match is not a one-off. Miller's injury seems to be a lot more serious and though the nature of the same is not known, the left-handed batter is likely to be out of action for one or two weeks. Williamson himself has confirmed the development informing that the veteran cricketer will miss a few more matches.

"Nice to be out there, shame to lose Davey (Miller) for a week or two," Williamson said while speaking to broadcasters at the end of Gujarat's batting innings. At the time, the score that Titans had posted looked intimidating and not many had given PBKS any chance to chase down the mammoth target of 200. It was due to Gill's unbeaten 89-run knock that GT had posted a more than competitive total on the board and Williamson was all praise of the captain and reckoned that he will grow with more experience of captaincy.

"He has just started, a great cricket brain, what a gifted player, leads by example, he will keep growing with experience," Williamson further added. As it turned out, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma took the Kings home from nowhere. Coming back to the latest injury update, Miller missing a few more matches is a huge blow for the Titans as he is their designated finisher and they even struggled in the previous game to finish the innings on a high.