Live Score Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020: RCB opt to bat, include Chris Morris

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Score Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020

Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RCB IPL 2020

Live Score and Updates Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:

: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Match on indiatvnews.com. Both the sides have been troubled by the middle-order issues with their scoring rate being among the worst this season. But while Chennai have been hurt the most by the issue, winning only twice in six games to stand sixth in the points table, RCB have won three in five games with hope to win and clim to the third spot in the table. Chennai have however beaten RCB seven times in their last eight meetings. Here, you can follow the live cricket score, CSK vs RCB Live Score Streaming, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score, Live Cricket Score, today ipl match live ball-by-ball updates from CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 on indiatvnews.com.

19:18 IST: RCB captain Virat Kohli: We'll bat first. We backed our decision last game as well, but we got ourselves into a tough position not having enough partnerships. The wicket is going to get slower and slower. There wasn't much dew in the last game as well. It's fair enough to defend today. We won two times batting first and one convincing win while chasing. When you are playing against quality sides, you need to come out and play good cricket. We (him and Dhoni) have played together for so long, we have great partnership together. The games (RCB vs CSK) are always competitive. We have all had mutual respect between us. It's important to get into some kind of momentum, where the bowlers come in and bowl a certain way. We have a great chance to create it now. It's an exciting phase we are entering into. Chris Morris makes his RCB debut. He replaces Moeen Ali and Gurkeerat Singh Mann comes back in for Siraj.

19:14 IST: CSK captain MS Dhoni: It's (bio-bubble) the case with all the teams. You can't meet anyone from the outside, there is less distractions also. That's a good thing. It can be harsh, but it's amazing you can remain with the team. We need to get points. It's an important game for us. We have committed a few errors, need to focus on process. I have been doing well in the nets, need to replicate it out in the middle. We have one change - Jagadeesan in place of Kedar Jadhav

19:08 IST: Here is the playing XI for the two sides...

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

19:00 IST: RCB win toss, opt to bat

18:57 IST: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage