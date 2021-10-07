Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK vs PBKS Toss Updates IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's Chennai take on KL Rahul-led Punjab

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were the first team to confirm a playoff berth in IPL 2021 and they will take on the struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their final league game of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Thursday.

PBKS are currently sixth in the standings and require a landslide victory to remain in the fray for a playoff spot.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 13

Tosses won: 5

Tosses lost: 8

Match Result after Tosses won: 5/5 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 4/8 wins

MATCH RESULTS

CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opt to bowl - DC lost by 7 wickets

PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 18 runs

CSK vs RCB - CSK won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 69 runs

SRH vs CSK - SRH won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets

MI vs CSK - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI lost by 4 wickets

CSK vs MI - CSK won the toss, elected to bat - CSK won by 20 runs

CSK vs RCB - CSK won toss, elected to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 2 wickets

SRH vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

RR vs CSK - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 7 wickets

DC vs CSK - DC win toss, opt to bowl - DC win by 3 wickets

PUNJAB KINGS: Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 13

Tosses won: 5

Tosses lost: 8

Match Result after Tosses won: 2/5 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/8 wins

MATCH RESULT:

RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs

PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets

PBKS vs SRH: PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets

PBKS vs MI: PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 9 wickets

PBKS vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 5 wickets

PBKS vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 34 runs

PBKS vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

PBKS vs RR: PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs

SRH vs PBKS: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 runs

MI vs PBKS: MI won the toss and opted to bowl - MI won by 6 wickets

KKR vs PBKS: PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 wickets

RCB vs PBKS: RCB win toss, opt to bat - RCB win by 6 runs