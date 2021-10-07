CSK vs PBKS Toss Updates IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's Chennai take on KL Rahul-led Punjab

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were the first team to confirm a playoff berth in IPL 2021 and they will take on the struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their final league game of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Thursday.
PBKS are currently sixth in the standings and require a landslide victory to remain in the fray for a playoff spot.
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Total Matches Played - 13
Tosses won: 5
Tosses lost: 8
Match Result after Tosses won: 5/5 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 4/8 wins
MATCH RESULTS
CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opt to bowl - DC lost by 7 wickets
PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs
CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 18 runs
CSK vs RCB - CSK won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 69 runs
SRH vs CSK - SRH won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets
MI vs CSK - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI lost by 4 wickets
CSK vs MI - CSK won the toss, elected to bat - CSK won by 20 runs
CSK vs RCB - CSK won toss, elected to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 2 wickets
SRH vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
RR vs CSK - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 7 wickets
DC vs CSK - DC win toss, opt to bowl - DC win by 3 wickets
PUNJAB KINGS: Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Total Matches Played - 13
Tosses won: 5
Tosses lost: 8
Match Result after Tosses won: 2/5 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/8 wins
MATCH RESULT:
RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs
PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets
PBKS vs SRH: PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets
PBKS vs MI: PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 9 wickets
PBKS vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 5 wickets
PBKS vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 34 runs
PBKS vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
PBKS vs RR: PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs
SRH vs PBKS: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 runs
MI vs PBKS: MI won the toss and opted to bowl - MI won by 6 wickets
KKR vs PBKS: PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 wickets
RCB vs PBKS: RCB win toss, opt to bat - RCB win by 6 runs