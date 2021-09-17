Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

One of the most consistent sides in tournament’s history, Chennai Super Kings have reached the semifinals/playoffs in all but one season (2020) in the Indian Premier League. In the previous edition, the CSK finished a disappointing seventh but made a tremendous comeback this year, standing second in the table before the season’s suspension in May.

On September 19, CSK will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first game of the 2021 season’s resumption in Dubai. With five wins in seven matches, MS Dhoni’s side has a chance to go top of the table with a win against MI, displacing Delhi Capitals who have played one more match.

Unlike all franchises bar MI, the Super Kings will have the same squad which participated in the first leg of the tournament. On Thursday, the franchise welcomed their three overseas stars: Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir, who were earlier participating in the Caribbean Premier League.

After their game against MI, CSK will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore (September 24), Kolkata Knight Riders (September 26), Sunrisers Hyderabad (September 30), Rajasthan Royals (October 2) and Delhi Capitals (October 4).

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad:

MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

Full schedule of Chennai Super Kings