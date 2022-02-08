Pujara named in Saurashtra squad for Ranji Trophy 2022

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Cheteshwar Pujara.

Highlights Saurashtra, who are placed in Elite group D, play their league matches in Ahmedabad.

Pacer Chetan Sakariya, who made a mark in the IPL, has also been named in the squad

The team is currently training in Rajkot here and will reach Ahmedabad on Thursday evening

In search of big runs, veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Tuesday made the Saurashtra squad for the Ranji Trophy beginning February 10.

Pujara has been named in the 21-member squad, announced by the Saurashtra Cricket Association. Saurashtra, who are placed in Elite group D, play their league matches in Ahmedabad.

Saurashtra are placed along with domestic heavyweights and 41-time Ranji champions Mumbai, Odisha and Goa. The selectors have expectedly named experienced campaigner and prolific left-arm speedster Jaydev Unadkat as the skipper.

The team is currently training at the SCA Stadium here and will reach Ahmedabad on Thursday evening. Pacer Chetan Sakariya, who made a mark in the IPL, has also been named in the squad.

Another seasoned campaigner Sheldon Jackson along with regulars Arpit Vasavada, Kamlesh Makwana, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, young stumper Harvik Desai along with key spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja have all made the squad.

The Ranji Trophy, which was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was scheduled to begin on January 13 but was postponed owing to the third wave of infections across the country.

It will now be held in two phases, with the first phase beginning on Thursday till March 15 across various venues in the country.

The premier domestic event then takes a break during the IPL and resumes from May 30 to June 26.

Squad Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makwana, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Kevin Jivrajani, Kushang Patel, Jay Chauhan, Samarth Vyas, Parthkumar Bhut, Yuvrajsinh Chudasama, Devang Karamta, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar and Aditya Jadeja.

(Reported by PTI)