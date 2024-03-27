CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings race to top of IPL points table following dominant win over Gujarat Titans

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Daryl Mitchell.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have raced to the top of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 points table following a remarkable 63-run win over Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (March 27).

CSK have become the first team in the season to win two games and have therefore accumulated four points. Their net run rate (NRR) is also by far the best in the competition 1.979.

Having won their first game of the season against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 20 runs Rajasthan Royals are placed second with a net run rate of 1.000.

Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are third on the table with two points and a positive net run rate of 0.200. They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a close contest at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to ge their campaign off to a winning start.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Ranking Teams Matches Wins Losses Points NRR (Net run rate) 1. Chennai Super Kings 2 2 0 4 1.979 2. Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 2 1.000 3. Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 2 0.200 4. Punjab Kings 2 1 1 2 0.025 5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 1 1 2 -0.180 6. Gujarat Titans 2 1 1 2 -1.425 7. Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 -0.200 8. Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 -0.300 9. Delhi Capitals 1 0 1 0 -0.455 10. Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0 -1.000

On the other hand, the race to claim the Orange Cap is also picking up momentum with every single game. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is currently holding possession of the Orange Cap and Punjab Kings' Sam Curran is closing on him.

Orange Cap contenders

Ranking Players Teams Matches Runs 1. Virat Kohli RCB 2 98 2. Sam Curran PBKS 2 86 3. Shivam Dube CSK 2 85 4. Rachin Ravindra CSK 2 83 5. Sanju Samson RR 1 82

Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh is holding onto the Purple Cap after seven games of the season.

Purple Cap contenders