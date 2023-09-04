BCCI President Roger Binny, VP Rajiv Shukla cross Attari-Wagah Border in 'purely a cricket visit' to Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : AP BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajiv Shukla will be in Pakistan for a couple of days for Asia Cup 2023

BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajiv Shukla are on a historic visit to Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Binny and Rajiv Shukla have crossed the Attari-Wagah Border after they reached Punjab earlier on Monday, September 4. Binny and Shukla are set to attend a couple of Asia Cup matches at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on September 5, which is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan and the first Super Four match between Pakistan and most likely Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 6.

For the first time in history, the Asia Cup is taking place in a hybrid format with matches set to take place in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka. After India's strict refusal to travel to Pakistan, the tournament was scheduled to be held in a hybrid format with the latter hosting four games while nine games will take place in Sri Lanka, including the final.

This is the first time that an Indian cricket delegation has travelled to Pakistan since the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attacks. The BCCI officials will be part of an official dinner in Pakistan consisting of delegates from all the participating cricketing boards.

Earlier after landing at Punjab's Amritsar Airport, BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla said, "This two-day visit is purely from the point of view of cricket, nothing political...". Binny, on the other hand, was excited for his Pakistan visit as he said, "I am looking forward to my visit since we've been to Colombo to see matches in Sri Lanka."

While the BCCI may have refused to travel to Pakistan, the conditions at Sri Lankan venues, Pallekelle and Colombo might not be hunky-dory as well. The two island cities are receiving more than average rainfall in September this year and the stakeholders will hope that it clears given the forecast for the week isn't looking good.

