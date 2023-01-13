Bad news for Babar Azam, Pakistan skipper might be sacked by PCB

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam at Pakistan team's training session

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently trying to transform itself and how it works. After Pakistan's embarrassing 3-0 defeat to England in December last year, the cricket board has been through a phase of transition and they don't seem to stop anytime soon. Ramiz Raja was ousted from the organization and was replaced by Najam Sethi as the PCB chief. Najam Sethi as PCB chief was pretty quick to react and he appointed Shahid Afridi as the 'interim chief selector' of the Pakistan men's team.

It is being reported that the PCB is not done yet. The cricketing body is all set to review and analyze its team structures for all three formats. This could certainly impact Babar Azam and his stature as the skipper of the team across formats. As of now, Babar Azam is the only Pakistan captain to lose four consecutive Test matches on home soil. The senior officials in the board have indicated that they intend to challenge the status quo. This might result in Babar losing his captaincy in one format or the other. Babar Azam has had a lot of influence in Pakistan Cricket for a few years now and that might just change.

Interestingly, the current PCB setup is nothing more but an interim arrangement. They have an interim chief selector and also an interim head coach. Saqlain Mushtaq, the head coach of Pakistan might leave after his contract ends in February. The PCB was in talks with Mickey Arthur, but he turned down the offer to coach the men's cricket team for the second time. It has been only three weeks since the Najam Sethi-led management took over from Ramiz Raja and they have been extremely proactive since then. They started by sacking the selection committee headed by Mohammad Wasim and they intend to make many more changes shortly.

