David Warner hits out at Cricket Australia, says Justin Langer wanted to continue as head coach

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Justin Langer with the Australian Test team

Post the 'Sandpaper-Gate' fiasco that happened in 2018 while Australia were taking on South Africa in an away Test match series, things haven't been the same. The mighty Aussie players and the cricket board have been surrounded by many controversies that just refuse to die down. One of the recent one has been the one that revolves around their head coach Justin Langer. INterestingly, before Cricket Australia sacked Langer, he had won the T20 World Cup and the Ashes for them.

Justin Langer who used to be a fierce competitor in his playing days has always been accused of being too intense and too hard on his group of players. The former Aussie skipper tookover the reins of the Australian Cricket team after Steve Smith, David Warner & Cameron bancroft were handed 12 months long ban from international cricket following the 'Sandpaper-Gate' incident. Langer, as credible as he was as a player, tried to replicate the same in his coaching tenure but he ruffled few feathers along the way. David Warner has addressed the matter now and he said few interesting things about the entire thing and the meltdown that followed.

Warner while in speaking in The Test Season 2 said:

Justin Langer wanted to keep on coaching. It was a bit of a kick in the face to offer him a six-month contract. He lost a fair few players, and probably the wrong players.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami eye new ODI records

After being ousted by Cricket Australia, Langer didn't mince words and he said that the Australian team led by Pat Cummins found him pretty intense. Langer in the past has also been accused of dropping Usman Khwaja. Andrew McDonald replaced Justin Langer as the head coach. Pat Cummins as of now is Australia's captain for the Test and the ODI format. Langer had a good relationship with Australia's former Test captain Tim Paine who was also sacked by Cricket Australia last year.

Latest Cricket News