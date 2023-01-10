IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami eye new ODI records | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New records for Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Virat Kohli?

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma's team India are all set to take on Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series that starts on January 10, 2023. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium situated in Guwahati will be a witness to India starting their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. India comfortably outplayed Sri Lanka in the T20 series and they won it by a margin of 2-1. It is now time for the ODIs to start and it will mark the return of the big boys.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Mohammad Shami are returning to the ODI outfit and they certainly will want to leave an impact on this series. India have been jolted by Jasprit Bumrah's injury and somebody will have to cover for him. Shami undoubtedly is a seasoned campaigner and India will expect him to perform. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are all set to return too and they certainly will look to go big. The trio of Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami, and Virat Kohli are eyeing three major One Day International (ODI) records which might be breached in this current series.

Rohit Sharma can become the fourth batter with 30 ODI centuries

Skipper Rohit Sharma has a lot riding on his shoulders. India's skipper for all formats, Sharma's highest score of 264 in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2014. As of now, Rohit has 46 half-centuries and 29 tons to his name. In the current series, if Rohit manages to score one more ton, he will be the fourth batter after Sachin Tendulkar (49), Virat Kohli (44), and Ricky Ponting (30) to have 30 or more centuries in the ODI format.

Virat Kohli might become the fifth-highest run scorer in ODI history

The former India skipper Virat Kohli's exploits with the bat are legendary. Kohli is one of the greats of the game and his numbers stack up for him. The former RCB skipper has numerous records to his name and he doesn't seem to stop anytime soon. Kohli as of now is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the ODI series and he is in with a chance of surpassing Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene. If Kohli manages to add another 180 runs in the ongoing series, he will become the fifth-highest run scorer in ODI history.

Mohammad Shami can break into India's all-time top ten ODI wicket-takers

Mohammad Shami undoubtedly is one of India's best bowlers as far as the Test format and the ODI format is concerned. In Bumrah's absence, Mohammad Shami will have his job cut out for him. As of now, the express pacer has taken 152 wickets at an average of 25.7 and an economy of 5.6 across 82 ODIs. Shami is India's thirteenth-highest wicket-taker in the format. If Shami manages to scalp six more wickets, he will go past Manoj Prabhakar and break into India's all-time top ten ODI wicket-takers.

Team India's ODI squad against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

