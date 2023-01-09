IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma to decide on T20 future after..

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma in press conference

IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Skipper for India across formats, Rohit Sharma, ahead of India vs Sri Lanka ODI series addressed the media about the team combination and how the group decides to march ahead on their road to the ICC ODI World Cup. The Indian team, especially everything around them has been under wholesale changes. There have been strong indications about the fact that all-rounder and Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya is being looked upon as the future captain, especially in the T20I format.

Team India suffered a massive heartbreak at the hands of England in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup that was played in Australia. Team India's mediocre performance and their lack of intent in the shortest format of the game came under heavy scrutiny. It was also said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is deciding to look past Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20 format. The next T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in 2024 and the Indian team management might have started to plan well in advance for the next edition.

Rohit Sharma opened up on his T20I future and said:

Firstly, it is not possible to play back-to-back matches. You need to give them (all format players) enough breaks. I fall in that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format.

