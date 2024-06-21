Australia vs Bangladesh: Pat Cummins becomes seventh player to claim T20 World Cup hat-trick | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pat Cummins.

Pat Cummins has become the seventh player to claim a hat-trick in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup history as he dismissed Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan and Towhid Hridoy on consecutive deliveries in the fourth Super Eight fixture at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Friday, June 21 (as per IST).

It took Cummins and his teammates a bit of time to realise that he had completed a hat-trick as it got delayed by an over.

Watch: Pat Cummins dismisses Towhid Hridoy to complete his T20 World Cup hat-trick

Cummins bowled a short of a good length delivery outside Mahmudullah's off stump and forced him to go for a pull. The Bangladesh veteran failed to get the timing right and ended up dragging the ball onto his stumps. Mahmudullah was replaced by Mahedi Hasan in the middle and the spin-bowling allrounder tried to execute an upper cut over third but ended up placing it straight down to Adam Zampa's throat.

While Mahmudullah fell on the penultimate ball of the 18th over, Mahedi perished on the last ball of the over. Josh Hazlewood came into bowl the penultimate over of Bangladesh's innings but was kept at bay by Towhid Hridoy and Taskin Ahmed.

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh lobbed the ball back to Cummins and tasked him to finish the innings off in style. Cummins ran in full steam and delivered a slower one outside off. With the fine-leg fielder inside the circle, Hridoy was lured into playing a scoop, however, he only ended up hitting it to Josh Hazlewood and he gleefully accepted.

Hridoy's wicket brought ecstasy to the Aussie camp as Cummins became only the second Australian after the legendary pacer Brett Lee to claim a T20 World Cup hat-trick.

Coincidentally, Lee's hat-trick had also come against Bangladesh during the 14th match of the inaugural edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Cape Town.