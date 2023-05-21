Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board finalises two venues for hybrid model of tournament

Follow us on Image Source : AP Najam Sethi

Asia Cup 2023: The Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly finalised two venues for the Asia Cup 2023 to be hosted in September. PCB has offered a hybrid model for hosting the multi-nation tournament after India decided to not send its team to Pakistan for the event. There were reports that Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have backed the PCB's hybrid model.

Now according to Geo News, PCB has finalised two venues for hosting the Asian tournament. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the first four matches in the initial phase of the tournament. Meanwhile, the report adds that the Dubai Internation Stadium will get to host the rest of the tournament. The Pakistan Board is confident that Dubai will get more ticket sales than Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Earlier, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh reportedly expressed willingness over the hybrid model. Pakistan has reportedly offered two options in its hybrid model. The first one includes India playing their matches at a neutral venue, while the other games will be held in Pakistan. The second one says that four group stage matches in the initial phase of the event will take place in Pakistan while the Indian matches in the second phase followed by next stage matches and the final to be played outside Pakistan.

It is being learned that the two ACC members have agreed upon the second option. India, Pakistan, and Nepal are in Group 1, whereas Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are in Group 2. Also, it is being said that an official meeting of the council will be called by the end of May to decide on the future of the event.

