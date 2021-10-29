AFG vs PAK T20 WC: Rashid Khan becomes fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in T20I

Follow us on Image Source : AP File photo of Rashid Khan.

Afghanistan's spin bowler Rashid Khan has created history with the dismissal of Mohammad Hafeez during Afghanistan vs Pakistan ICC T20I World Cup match. Rashid Khan has become the fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in T20I cricket.

In T20 cricket so far only 4 bowlers have been able to take 100 wickets, apart from Shakib, Shakib Al Hasan (117), Lasith Malinga (107) and Tim Southee (100) are included.

Rashid took 53 matches to complete 100 wickets. Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga is the second fastest wicket-taker in T20Is to take 100 wickets in 76 matches. Saudi did this feat in 82 matches while Shakib completed the century of wickets in 83 matches.