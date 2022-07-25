A game of grit, resilience, and undying passion for victory: India clinch series victory

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@WINDIES CRICKET) India clinch ODI series by 2-1 against West Indies

West Indies are playing against India in the second One Day International (ODI) in a three-match series. India has won the first match and they are looking to clinch the series with a victory in the second ODI. West Indies had won the toss and opted to bat first. They missed the winning mark just by 3 runs and they wanted to make sure that they leave no stone unturned to put the pressure back on India.

West Indies opener Shai Hope displayed some great intent straightaway as he walked into bat. Shai Hope who is playing his 100th ODI for team India had a job on his hands and he exactly did what was expected of him. The West Indies opener struck 115 runs off 135 deliveries which helped the hosts to put up a solid 311 runs on board. The West Indies batting was up against a strong Indian bowling lineup that featured the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, and Avesh Khan who debuted for India.

While chasing a huge total of 312, Gill opened with Dhawan. He looked fidgety for the initial phase of his innings but with Dhawan at the other end, he was extremely cautious of the good balls that were being bowled at him. After the rain delay, when India came out to bat, it was Gill who tried to take on the attack to the hosts but he was soon dismissed by 43 by Kyle Mayers. Shikhar Dhawan too failed to lead from the front and scored just 13 off 31 deliveries. As two wickets fell in quick succession, Shreyas Iyer walked in to bat who looked in some fine form. The Mumbai-based batsman scored 63 off 71 deliveries at a strike rate of 88.73. He did not receive much support from the other end as Suryakumar Yadav managed to score 9 runs of 8 deliveries.

After Yadav's dismissal walked in Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson who had been left out of the ODI team when India was touring England. Samson was quick to attack this enabled him to score quickly. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 54 runs off 51 deliveries which solidified India's position in the match. To his misfortune, he couldn't carry longer as the duo of Shepherd and Mayers inflicted Samson's runout.

With still more than 50 runs to be scored, Axar Patel walked in and he knew, that a couple of wickets here and there will shift the momentum towards the hosts. Patel wasted no time and started tonking the bowlers for boundaries. Axar finished with the score of 64* off 35 deliveries including 3 boundaries and 1 six.

Axar's exploits led India to a series victory and the final match will now be played out on Wednesday.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

