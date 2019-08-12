Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Using humour, Virender Sehwag expresses desire to become selector

Using his brand of humour, former India opener Virender Sehwag on Monday expressed his willingness to become a selector.

"Mujhe Selector banna hai... Kaun mujhe mauka dega? #theselector." (I want to become a selector.... Who will give me a chance?)" Sehwag wrote on his Twitter handle.

Mujhe Selector banna hai… Kaun mujhe mauka dega? #theselector — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2019

The former swashbuckling batsman has been keeping people entertained and smiling with his witty and sarcastic tweets.

Widely regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen of all time, Sehwag started his career with a century on debut in South Africa in 2001 and was a part of the teams that won the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup. He is the only Indian to have scored two triple centuries in Test cricket.

He retired from international cricket in 2015 and took up commentary.

The present Indian selection committee is headed by MSK Prasad. Though all the five selectors — Prasad, Devang Gandhi, Sharandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda — have represented the national team but none of them has been part of a World Cup squad.

Prasad has played six Tests — three against New Zealand at home and three in Australia.