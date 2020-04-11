Stuart Broad reveals how he trapped David Warner during last year's Ashes

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner on seven occasions during the 2019 Ashes series.

England pacer Stuart Broad dismissed Australia opener David Warner seven times in 10 innings in the last Ashes and it was almost a given that every time Broad had the ball in his hand in the series, he had Warner's number. The pacer has finally revealed how he got the better of the destructive opener as Warner finished the series with only 95 runs.

"He is such a dangerous player and one of the best third-innings opening batsmen in the world," Broad said in a Sky Cricket podcast.

"Having played against him a lot over the last eight or nine years, I found that, as I am a taller bowler, when he sat back in the crease he was cutting and square driving me a lot to the boundary.

"I decided I was just going to try and hit his stumps every ball. I was not going to try and swing it away from it as I felt that gave him width, I was just going to scramble the seam."

Broad said that after the dismissal at Lord's, he believed that he was winning the battle between the two cricketers.

"Once I got him at Lord's, the third time in a row, I just got that feeling like I was getting a bit of a competitive edge over him," said Broad.

The pacer has 485 wickets from 138 Tests and has a brilliant camaraderie with opening bowling partner James Anderson. Commenting on what makes them successful, Broad said: "I love the competitive side of cricket, the moment of winning, working a batsman out, getting a wicket, but he just loves any sort of bowling and is at his happiest just trucking in."