Can't have cricket matches with Pakistan until relations improve: Sreesanth on Akhtar's suggestion

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian pacer Sreesanth talked about Shoaib Akhtar's suggestion that India and Pakistan should play in a bilateral series to raise funds in fight against COVID-19.

After Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, Sreesanth has also joined the chorus in criticising Shoaib Akhtar's proposal of having an India-Pakistan bilateral series to raise funds in fight against coronavirus crisis.

Sreesanth said that the relations between both the nations don't permit sporting action taking place between the two.

"We are not in good terms with Pakistan so, India first and health first. Personally, I am not in favour of playing any match against Pakistan unless the relations between the two countries improve,' said Sreesanth during an Instagram Live.

Sreesanth has not played for India since 2011. The 37-year old was part of India's World Cup final against Sri Lanka. He was allegedly involved in the spot-fixing scandal that rocked the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Akhtar's suggestion has not gone down well with many including the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Former captain Gavaskar had said: "There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan."

"Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now," Gavaskar had told former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raza on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar took note of this comment from Gavaskar and wrote on his Twitter handle: "Well Sunny Bhai, we did have a snowfall in Lahore last year. So nothing is impossible."

Gavaskar shot back saying he 'enjoyed' Akhtar's reply.

"I enjoyed the one I did with Ramiz Raja as we get along very well but what I enjoyed even more was Shoiab Akhtar's superb comeback about my snowfall in Lahore comment. A fast bowler with a sense of humour. Wow, love that!"

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage