Shane Warne pips Stuart Broad to join him in elite 700+ Test wickets club

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Australian spin wizard Shane Warne backed England's Stuart Broad to enter the 700+ wicket club in Test cricket.

Australia's bowling great Shane Warne has backed Stuart Broad to take 700+ wickets in Test cricket. On Tuesday, Broad became the only seventh bowler in Test history to take 500 wickets. He reached the feat during the third and final Test of the series against West Indies in Manchester, as he dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite.

England eventually won the match by 269 runs, winning the series 2-1. Broad was adjudged the Man of the Series, taking 16 wickets despite missing the first Test in Southampton.

Taking to Twitter, Warne, while congratulating the English bowler, wrote, "Congrats on the win & on the 500th wicket too mate and at only 34 years of age - still plenty of years left, 700+ a good chance."

Congrats on the win & on the 500th wicket too mate and at only 34 years of age - still plenty of years left, 700+ a good chance 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/imDx7UPbPw — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) July 28, 2020

Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test history. With 708 wickets in 145 Tests, he is only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, who is the only cricketer to have taken 800 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Broad, who is currently at 501 wickets, is also the only second Englishman to have achieved the feat. The first is his fellow teammate James Anderson, who has taken 589 wickets.

After the match, as Broad was asked about his ambitions when he started his Test career, the English pacer said, "It does feel a long time ago and I've learnt so much. What's pleasing to me at the moment is that I feel so fresh and have done some technical work that makes me feel in great rhythm right now. Looking forward to a couple of days outside the bio-secure environment but also looking forward to playing against Pakistan."

