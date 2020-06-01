Sakshi reveals top-three cherished moments with MS Dhoni

Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva

Sakshi Singh, wife of former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, on Sunday revealed her top three cherished moments with the veteran sportsperson in their decade-long married life.

Sakshi, who tied the knot with Dhoni on July 4, 2010, picked World Cup 2011 glory along with the moment when the 38-year-old was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2018 and when he was awarded the honorary rank of a lieutenant colonel in 2011.

Speaking to Rupha Ramani in an Instagram live session on the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) handle, Sakshi said, "When he got honoured, the Padma Bhushan. Second, when he got his honorary rank as a lieutenant colonel and then the World Cup 2011 (triumph)."

Reflecting on her marriage, Sakshi said: "It has been good. I have seen the world through Mahi. I graduated from college and within a month I got married. Whatever I have learned, I have learned with him and through him."

Dhoni has not been part of international cricket since India's World Cup 2019 semifinal loss in July last year. India played several ODI and T20I series post the heartbreaking exit but Dhoni made himself available for none even while the management looked desperate in search for a wicketkeeper-batsman amid Roshabh Pant's struggling form.

However, Dhoni had reached Chennai earlier in March to gear up for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League and even looked in sublime form in practice matches, as claimed by his teammates. But the CSK camp was dismembered after IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus concerns.

Besides scoring over 10000 international runs across formats, Dhoni is the only captain to have won all three ICC trophies - 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy. It was also under his captaincy that India attained the No.1 spot in Test rankings for the first time. Dhoni also guided Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles with the team having the record of not missing out of playoffs spot in each season of the tournament.

