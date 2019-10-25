Rishabh Pant enjoys quality time with MS Dhoni at his home in Ranchi

Image Source : TWITTER/RISHABH PANT India's young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant met MS Dhoni at his home in Ranchi, and shared a picture with him.

Flamboyant Indian batsman Rishabh Pant on Friday posted a photo with his idol Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Instagram.

Pant is a huge admirer of MS Dhoni and this is not the first time he has expressed his love for the former Indian skipper. Time and again Pant chose to meet Dhoni whenever he gets time.

The 21-year-old posted a photo with Dhoni and his dog at his residence in Ranchi and wrote: "Good Vibes Only."

Dhoni has taken a sabbatical from cricket and it's not everyday people get a glimpse of MS Dhoni on social media. In the third Test match against South Africa in Ranchi, Dhoni was seen chatting with Indian players at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium's dressing room.

Chief selector MSK Prasad on Wednesday made it clear that they are willing to give Rishabh Pant a long rope, saying Mahendra Singh Dhoni is on the same page with the selection committee's decision to back youngsters.

While Dhoni has made himself unavailable for selection since the 50-over World Cup, the selection committee on Thursday included Sanju Samson as a back-up wicket-keeper for Pant in India's T20 squad for the series against Bangladesh.

Prasad said he has already mentioned that it's time to think beyond Dhoni and it reflected in their team selections.

"I made it very clear, post World Cup that we are moving on. We are giving opportunities to youngsters and see that they establish themselves in the side. With Rishabh Pant doing so well and Sanju Samson coming into the side, I am sure, you must be understanding our thought process," Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Pant is himself going through a rough patch as he just scored 188 runs in 8 innings at an average of 23.50 in his last nine innings. He has also not been able to make a mark in T20I cricket, in the 10 T20Is, Pant managed to score just 168 runs.