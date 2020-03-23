Monday, March 23, 2020
     
Ricky Ponting shares picture of bat he used in 2003 WC final - and all Indians have the same question

On the 17th anniversary of their victory in 2003 World Cup final, Ponting shared a picture of the bat he used in the final. Funnily, though, all Indians had the same question for Ponting.

New Delhi Published on: March 23, 2020 13:29 IST
Today marks 17 years since Australia lifted their third cricket world cup title, beating India by 125 runs in Johannesburg. It was an exemplary display of batting by the Australian team, as captain Ricky Ponting remained not out on 140, while Damien Martyn also scored 88* to take the side to 359/2.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Indian team who had performed brilliantly in the tournament as the side was bowled out on 234.

On Monday, Ponting acknowledged the 17th anniversary of his side's World Cup victory by posting a picture of the bat with which he scored 140 in the final.

Taking to Twitter, Ponting wrote, "Given we've all got a bit of time on our hands as we stay at home, thought I'd go through what I've kept from my career and share some of it with everyone on a regular basis - this is the bat I used in the 2003 World Cup final."

However, the Indian fans funnily flooded Ponting's mentions with a common question - 'Where is the spring?'

For context - after the final, a funny rumour that Ponting had spring in his bat against India spread like wildfire across the whole country. With time, it has funnily become a folklore among the Indian cricket fans.

