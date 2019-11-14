Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Test cricket returns to Pakistan: Rawalpindi, Karachi to host Tests against Sri Lanka

Test cricket returns to Pakistan: Rawalpindi, Karachi to host Tests against Sri Lanka

Pakistan will host a Test series for the first time in 10 years as Sri Lanka will tour the country for a two-match series.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 14, 2019 12:23 IST
pakistan vs sri lanka, pak vs sl, sri lanka tour of pakistan, pakistan tests, sri lanka tests, world
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Pakistan will host a Test series for the first time in 10 years as Sri Lanka will tour the country for a two-match series.

Test cricket will return to Pakistan after 10 years as the country will host a two-match series against Sri Lanka. Rawalpindi and Karachi will host the two matches.

"After more than 10 years, Test cricket will return to Pakistan in December when Sri Lanka will play their World Test Championship matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi," Pakistan Cricket's official Twitter account posted.

(More to follow..)

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryZlatan Ibrahimovic and LA Galaxy mutually part ways after 2 years