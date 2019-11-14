Test cricket returns to Pakistan: Rawalpindi, Karachi to host Tests against Sri Lanka

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan will host a Test series for the first time in 10 years as Sri Lanka will tour the country for a two-match series.

Test cricket will return to Pakistan after 10 years as the country will host a two-match series against Sri Lanka. Rawalpindi and Karachi will host the two matches.

"After more than 10 years, Test cricket will return to Pakistan in December when Sri Lanka will play their World Test Championship matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi," Pakistan Cricket's official Twitter account posted.

🏏 1st Test

📅 11-15 December

🏟 Pindi Cricket Stadium



🏏 2nd Test

📅 19-23 December

