Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Neither Ponting nor Waugh, Shane Warne picks this legend as captain of his greatest Australian XI

Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne picked his all-time greatest Australian XI on Monday. Warne, who was the first bowler to pick 700 wickets in Test cricket, chose Allan Border as the captain of his XI.

Warne chose the greatest XI on his Instagram live session from the players he has played within the Australian team.

The 50-year-old Warne named Merv Hughes as the 12th member of the side.

Warne picked Matthew Hayden and Michael Slater as the openers of the side. He also went on to reveal the reason why he did not name current opener David Warner as a member of his side.

"I am only picking players that I played with that is why David Warner is not going to be a part of the side, he is one of the greatest Australian openers," Warne said while naming the side on Instagram Live.

Naming the middle order, Warne opted to go for Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Mark Waugh, and Allan Border.

Talking about his former skipper Steve Waugh, Warne said: "Steve was more of a match saver than a match-winner".

Warne named destructive batsman Adam Gilchrist as the wicket-keeper of his side.

When it came to bowlers, Warne opted to go for Glenn Mcgrath, Jason Gillespie, Bruce Reid, and Tim May.

Talking about Bruce Reid, Warne said: "If you don't know about Bruce, I would like to tell you, he has the same record as Ryan Harris".

The former Australian spinner also revealed that he will be naming his greatest Ashes XI on Tuesday during an Instagram Live session.

