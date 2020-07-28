Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live | England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 5: Live score and updates from Manchester

Live | England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 5: Here you can follow live cricket score and updates from England vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 5. Fast bowler Stuart Broad has to wait to complete 500 wickets in the longest format as the first session of Day 4 of the third Test between England and West Indies was washed out due rain at Old Trafford in Manchester. Broad's six-wicket haul ensured the hosts took a huge first innings lead in the third #raisethebat Test on Day 3 and then he scalped two more in the second essay to leave the visitors on the brink. West Indies were left reeling at 10/2 at the end of third day's play, still needing 389 runs to win. Opener Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope will return to the crease once rain relents at the venue. As for Broad, he needs just one more wicket to join an exclusive club of bowlers who have scalped 500 Test wickets.

