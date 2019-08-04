Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: India look to seal series after narrow win

Image Source : AP Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live from Florida. The Men in Blue put on an impressive show with the ball, restricting the hosts to 95/9 with debutant Navdeep Saini starring with a three-for. But the same could not be said much about the batting as India managed to escape with a narrow four-wicket win. Despite the win, India have plenty of work to do as Windies won't let the visitors have it so easy as they are expected to come out with all guns blazing. It's an action-packed day once again so don't miss out on any details as we bring you all the Live Scores, Match Updates and ball by ball commentary.

Hello and welcome to out live blog of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I. The TOSS will take place at 7.30 PM and match will commence from 8.00 PM IST. Stay tuned for live updates.

Brief Preview: The Virat Kohli-led Team India will aim to clinch the three-match T20I rubber series against the West Indies when they face-off in the second contest at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Sunday. In the series opener on Saturday, India defeated the West Indies by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead. The Indian bowlers came all gun blazing to restrict their opposition at a paltry 95 runs after Kohli decided to bowl first. (Read Full Preview Here)