Image Source : BCCI.TV India vs West Indies, Live Streaming Cricket, 2nd ODI: Watch IND vs WI Live on Hotstar and Star Sports

India vs West Indies, Live Streaming Cricket, 2nd ODI

India vs West Indies, Live Streaming Cricket, 2nd ODI

When is India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Cricket Match?

After a poor show in the first ODI at Chennai, the Men in Blue will be aiming for a turnaround when they take on the West Indies in the second game of the three-match series at Visakhapatnam. The first ODI saw Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope slamming centuries to guide the visitors to a comprehensive 8-wicket victory. While India's performance - both, with the bat and ball was underwhelming, the hosts can draw some respite from young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's display. After a string of low scores, Pant turned up in Chennai as he scored a gritty 71, forging a 114-run stand alongside Shreyas Iyer to guide India to a competitive total in the first innings. The bowlers, however, disappointed for the Indian team as none of the spinners could pick a wicket, while Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar lacked the firepower.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played on December 18 (Wednesday).

Where is India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match being played?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI is being played at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Where can you watch online India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match Today?

You can watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live TV Telecast Match Online?

You can watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI on Star Sports 1 and HD1.

What are the squads for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

India Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

West Indies Squad: Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kieron Pollard (C), Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.