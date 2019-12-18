Image Source : BCCI India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: India aim to level series in Visakhapatnam

INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2ND ODI FROM VISAKHAPATNAM: LIVE CRICKET SCORE

INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2ND ODI LIVE: TOSS AT 1.30 PM IST

Hello and welcome to our live covergae of the second IND vs WI ODI live from the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. India lost the first game pretty convincingly to West Indies and now has everything to do in the second to take it to the series decider. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant got some runs for the hosts while Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope struck centuries for the visitors. India will hope that was a one-off and will aim to level the series in Vizag against a potent WI side. Follow all the live score and updates of the second ODI here at indiatvnews.com

12.40 IST: Yuvraj, Harbhajan back Shivam Dube, want India's squad to be ready 4 months before WT20

Yuvraj backed all-rounder Shivam Dube, who made his debut in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies. Yuvraj's former teammate Harbhajan Singh echoed similar views. [Read full story here]

12.30 IST: India will have to bring their A-game in Vizag to overturn the 0-1 deficit they suffered in Chennai. The West Indies batters blew the Indian bowlers away while the Indian top-order suffered a rare failure. But, the hosts will find some solace in the form of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant and will hope they can kick off from where they left off at Chepauk.

Brief preview: India -- ranked second in ODIs -- will be desperate to avoid a series defeat against a side which is seven spots lower to them. The record of the Men in Blue has been outstanding at home in the last few years and it would be a bit of an embarrassment if they go down against a young Caribbean side. [Read full preview here]